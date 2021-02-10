China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 5,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 161,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

About China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

