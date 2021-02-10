China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 3,376,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,133,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.75% and a negative return on equity of 240.91%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.74% of China Pharma worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.