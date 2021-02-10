China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Up 9.6%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.25. 4,023,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 1,625,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.