Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHH opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $110.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

