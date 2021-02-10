CHP Merger (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) Trading 1.3% Higher

CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.35. 20,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 17,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHP Merger stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

