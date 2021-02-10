Chromia 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.60 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $27.12 million and $52.60 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.34 or 0.01159830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.12 or 0.05620729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

