Chrono.tech Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $28,352.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00007235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.01151590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.82 or 0.05557076 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045227 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032680 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

