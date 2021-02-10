Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $42,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.59. 5,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,951 shares of company stock worth $7,370,967 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

