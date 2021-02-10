CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,574 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

