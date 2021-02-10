CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 374,970 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 973.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,970 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.47% of BRP worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

