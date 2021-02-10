CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 991 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after buying an additional 393,248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after buying an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after buying an additional 241,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

