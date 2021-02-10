CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

