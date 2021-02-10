CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 422.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,059 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

