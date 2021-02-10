CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 201,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 99,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2,419.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $285.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

