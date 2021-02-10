CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,903 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 353,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,741,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

