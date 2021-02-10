CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 16,435 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

