CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 39,504 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

