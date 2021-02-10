CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180,599 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.65% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $40,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 867,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

