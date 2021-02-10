CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,223. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $189.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.