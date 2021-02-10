CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 122.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,606 shares of company stock valued at $25,084,113. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

