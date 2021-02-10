CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

