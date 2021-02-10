CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 153,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

