CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $20.24 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,659 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 513.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

WPM stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

