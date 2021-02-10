CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $20.56 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

