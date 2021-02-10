CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $24.65 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

