CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

TXN opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,862 shares of company stock worth $77,302,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

