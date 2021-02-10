CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,033 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 232,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

