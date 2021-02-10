CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1,457.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications stock opened at $619.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $636.15 and a 200 day moving average of $625.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

