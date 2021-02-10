CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.88% of Colliers International Group worth $30,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 395.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

