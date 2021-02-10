CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,155 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.25% of Brookfield Renewable worth $25,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $152,679,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $36,824,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

