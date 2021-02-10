CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 22,628 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.55% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 43.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.