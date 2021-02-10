CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,904 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

