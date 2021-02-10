CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $248.44 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $254.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

