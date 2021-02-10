CIBC Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to $16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CTRRF remained flat at $$12.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.