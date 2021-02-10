CIBC Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.56. 67,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,055. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.