Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.84. Cielo shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 975,481 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

