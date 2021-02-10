Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

CI stock opened at $210.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,003 shares of company stock valued at $32,977,849 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

