Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Cimpress accounts for 4.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of Cimpress worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 87.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,177. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

