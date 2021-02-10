Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,715,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

