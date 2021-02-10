Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $89.04. 731,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

