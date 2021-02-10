Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 5,085,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,575,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,649.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,063 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.