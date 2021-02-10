Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by 116.7% over the last three years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cintas to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $349.34 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.19 and a 200 day moving average of $335.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

