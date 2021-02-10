Cipher (CPR) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Cipher has a market cap of $52,488.85 and $266,084.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cipher has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00094644 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002604 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

Cipher can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

