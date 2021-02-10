Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.82 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. 2,996,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,940,229. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

