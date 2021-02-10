Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 20,620,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,940,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

