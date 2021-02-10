Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

