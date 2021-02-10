Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 4.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $96,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $36,119,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Citigroup by 25.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. 567,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,803,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

