Citigroup Increases SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $34.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 135,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,313.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,048,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,353,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,764 shares of company stock worth $13,889,060. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.