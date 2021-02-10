Citigroup Increases SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $34.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.
SLQT stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 135,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,313.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,048,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,353,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,764 shares of company stock worth $13,889,060. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.