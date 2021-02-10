Citizens Financial Group (CFG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG):

1/28/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $34.00 to $47.00.

1/12/2021 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CFG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 16,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,808. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Get Citizens Financial Group Inc alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.