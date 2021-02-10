City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.04

Shares of City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.04 and traded as low as $78.20. City of London Group plc (CIN.L) shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54. The firm has a market cap of £63.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.04.

About City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group plc (CIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group plc (CIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.